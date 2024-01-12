Home

Kalki 2898-AD Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to Have a New Release Date

Kalki 2898-AD: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's movie was earlier scheduled for release on January 12.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898-AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will now release in the theatres on May 9, 2024, the makers announced on Friday. Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared the news of the multilingual big-budget movie’s new release date on its social media pages along with a brand new poster featuring Prabhas. “The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD,” the studio posted on Instagram.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, the movie was earlier scheduled for release on January 12. The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)



Prabhas also shared the poster and wrote in the caption, “The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024.” Amitabh Bachchan also shared the poster.

The film’s official title, Kalki 2898-AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023.

The initial glimpse of the film unveiled a futuristic world featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas as warriors in a war-like scenario. In an earlier statement regarding the event, Prabhas expressed, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” Produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film aims to showcase India’s rich storytelling heritage and iconic superheroes to a worldwide audience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.