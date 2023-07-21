Home

Who is Project K Director Nag Ashwin? His Net Worth, Known For Directing The National-Award-Winning Film Mahanati

Who is Project K director Nag Ashwin? All about his net worth, known for directing the national-award-winning film Mahanati and more.

Who is Project K Director Nag Ashwin?: The pre-teaser of Project K has created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. The sci-fi actioner starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is considered to be one of the most ambitious upcoming projects of Indian cinema. The film has now been titled Kalki 2898 AD. The first glimpse shows Prabhas and Deepika in a dystopian world similar to Dune: Part One starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Mamoa. The supernatural action-thriller is directed by Nag Ashwin, associated with the National-Award winning biographical drama. A glimpse at his early life, family, educational qualifications, movie career and other related facts.

NAG ASHWIN FAMILY AND PERSONAL LIFE

Nag Ashwin was born in Hyderabad, Telangana. His parents Jayaram and Jayanthi Reddy are doctors and his younger sister, Nikhila Reddy is also a doctor.

NAG ASHWIN EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Nag Ashwin studied at Hyderabad Public School and received a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from MIC, Manipal.

NAG ASHWIN TOLLYWOOD CAREER

Nag Ashwin started his movie career as an assistant director in Nenu Meeku Telusa…? He also worked as an assistant director with Sekhar Kammula for the films Leader and Life Is Beautiful and acted in a minor role in this film as a “gold phase” guy.

NAG ASHWIN – AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

Nag Ashwin won the Best Debutant director award for his philosophical-drama Yevade Subramanyam. His biographical drama Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh was well received by fans and critics. The movie won the Best Director Award and Best Feature Film – Telugu award.

NAG ASHWIN – NET WORTH

Nag Ashwin’s net worth is around $ 1 million i.e. Rs 8.24 Crore, as estimated by the information portal Wikispro.

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in crucial roles.

