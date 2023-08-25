Kalki Koechlin Admits Being ‘at Peace’ With Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap: ‘We Are at Ease’

Home

Kalki Koechlin recently admitted being 'at peace' with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap and opened up on her bond with Aaliyah Kashyap.

Kalki Koechlin Admits Being ‘at Peace’ With Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap: Kalki Koechlin is known for her unfiltered and unabashed confessions when it comes to her professional as well as personal life. The actress never shies away from speaking her mind doesn’t mince words when calling a spade, a spade. Kalki’s feisty and fun-loving persona is admired by her fans as she often gets candid during her interviews. She recently spoke about her relationship with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap and attending his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement. Kalki got married to Anurag in 2011. The couple parted ways in 2015. She is currently in a relationship with Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. They have a three-year-old daughter called Sappho, named after the Greek poet.

KALKI KOECHLIN OPENS UP ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH EX-HUSBAND ANURAG KASHYAP

Kalki, in an interaction with India Today, opened up on her relationship with Anurag post their divorce. She said, “I’m very much at ease now (with Anurag). We’ve been through so much together, and so much apart. We’ve reached a place of peace between us. He wasn’t involved in this film (Goldfish) till it was screened at Busan (International Film Festival). He saw the film in Busan, loved it, and was really supportive about it. And we’re really glad to have him on board. So yeah, we’re good now.” She also opened up on being spotted at Aaliyah’s engagement and told, “Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of a playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess. So she’s in awe of her. It’s good to have one more babysitter around.”

Kalki will next be seen in Pushan Kripalani’s Goldfish where she plays Deepti Naval’s daughter. The film deals with issue of dementia. It also features Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke, and Bharti Patel in crucial roles.

