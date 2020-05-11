Motherhood makes a woman complete, and to help her along in her journey as a mother, there are sweet lullabies. Kalki Koechlin is one such mother who loves to sing lullabies to her daughter Sappho, and she does so in different languages. In the latest video that she shared on her social media page, she can be seen singing a popular Bengali lullaby to her little one. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Sings Portuguese Lullaby to Daughter Sappho, Watch Adorable Video

In the video she shared on her Instagram page and which she has captioned as, “Ghoom parani Thank you @gangulytikka for teaching me to skip along to this Bengali tune”, Kalki plays the ukulele as she sings ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi‘ to her daughter, who responds to her with cute giggles. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Shares The Cutest Picture of Baby Sappho And Highlights The Challenges of Being a Mother

The video, which was shared on May 10, has already garnered 290,329 views and many have commented about how cute and precious it is. Among those who commented was American musician and actress of Indian origin Monica Dogra, who wrote, “This is the freaking sweetest thing!!”

Bengali actress and producer Ritabhari Chakraborty also commented on the post, writing, “This is so adorable!”. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha also commented on it, writing “Happy Mother’s Day to the best momma!”

In the other videos she had shared previously, Kalki sounded just as good as she sang a Portuguese lullaby and an African lullaby.

Kalki had confirmed her pregnancy on September 30, 2019, and both she and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician, welcomed their daughter Sappho on February 7, 2020.