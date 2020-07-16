Actor Kalki Koechlin is enjoying the best time of her life with baby Sappho amid the coronavirus pandemic. The diva keeps sharing beautiful photos as well as videos with her adorable little daughter which are loved by fans and go viral in no time. Kalki sings lullabies for Sappho in different languages such as African, Portuguese, Bengali, French and the little munchkin enjoys it every single time. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Croons French Melody, Plays Ukelele For Baby Sappho And It's The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

And, now, Kalki has again shared an adorable video with her daughter where she sings Tamil lullaby for her daughter Sappho. She says she adapted the original to accommodate her lack of musical experience. Kalki sang the lullaby for Sappho with the help of her ukulele, to put her daughter in sleep mode. She shared the video on her verified Instagram account. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Singing Bengali Lullaby to Daughter Sappho is Just Too Adorable to Miss



“Kani Kanmani… Adapted from the original to accommodate my lack of musical experience, but this Tamil lullaby is a great one to get her in sleep mode,” Kalki captioned the video, which has 232,959 views on the photo-sharing website.

Kalki’s friend and actress Sayani Gupta commented: “She’s growing soooo big. When will I see her.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap said: “This is so soothing, I could fall asleep to it.” Director Shonali Bose wrote: “Toooooooo beautiful mamma.”

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their baby girl in February this year, Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “Please welcome Sappho”. The actor had named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post. “Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in.”

On the workfront, Kalki was seen in Sacred Games, Made in Heaven, DevD, among several others.