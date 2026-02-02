Home

Entertainment

Kalpana Iyer, famous for Rambha Ho dance, reveals she danced barefoot despite bleeding feet

Kalpana Iyer, famous for Rambha Ho dance, reveals she danced barefoot despite bleeding feet

Kalpana Iyer explained that it were her stark features and individuality that defined her success. She credited her slim frame, long legs, and expressive movement for setting her apart in her time, while also acknowledging the role of camera work.

Actress Kalpana Iyer, the woman of the moment whose video of her grooving to the iconic song “Rambha Ho” at a family wedding has gone viral online, recently opened up about the grit and physical toll behind her iconic dance performances. In an interview with IANS, Iyer spoke candidly about the hard work and challenges that go into delivering such memorable routines.

The actress’ is currently stirring headlines, as a recent video of her dancing to her legendary number “Ramba Ho” at the age of 70 took the internet by storm.

Talking to IANS, the actress recalled her early years in the industry as a dancer. Kalpana spoke candidly about dancing through pain, bruises, and bleeding feet, long before comfort and vanity became industry norms.

“I started dancing at 17, and I have never complained. I have shared green rooms, danced barefoot with scraped and bloodied soles, during Ramba Ho and have even done Raja Hindustani barefoot with injury. I didn’t have time to complain, I just worked and kept moving focusing on the opportunities that came my way and was so grateful for it. Dance has brought me so much joy in my life,” she said, reflecting on an era where perseverance mattered more than privileges.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For Kalpana, in her own words, dance was never just a performance but a calling that demanded complete surrender, regardless of physical hardship.

Speaking about today’s generation of performers, Kalpana was generous in her praise, stressing that comparisons between any eras of Bollywood is unfair.

“These days, girls have to put in a lot more effort. We did too, I don’t deny that, but today you can see the detailing and the investment producers make. The more effort you put in, the more is invested in you. They look beautiful, their clothes are gorgeous, and some of them dance exquisitely. Times have changed and I respect that completely. I have immense love for all these girls and I truly wish them well,” she shared.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Kalpana explained that it were her stark features and individuality that defined her success. She credited her slim frame, long legs, and expressive movement for setting her apart in her time, while also acknowledging the role of camera work.

From songs like Jab Chhaaye Mera Jaadu and Hari Om Hari to many hit movies, she described her journey as fulfilling and unique. Now open to a second innings, Kalpana said she is willing to explore any role, as long as it respects her age and comfort, adding that she is even open to playing a naani or daadi..

The actress further also clarified a long-held myth about Ramba Ho shoot.

Kalpana revealed that the song was not shot in Goa, as widely believed. “We had shot at Nataraj Studio in Mumbai. Prema and I danced in a dance studio, right in front of Ramanand Sagar’s office,” she said, offering a behind-the-scenes detail.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.