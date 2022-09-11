Self-claimed actor and producer Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back on Twitter after getting bail in the molestation case of 2021. There were two big cases against KRK. He was arrested for his derogatory tweets from 2020 about actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan. KRK’s tweets came after the death of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan and were in bad taste. Then, on September 5, he was arrested for the second time within a week for a molestation case from 2021 that was filed at the Versova Police Station. After getting bail in both cases, KRK took to Twitter today and wrote “I am back for my vengeance”Also Read - Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail In Molestation Case, Actor-Critic To Remain In Jail For Controversial Tweets

I am back for my vengeance.😡 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022



In the 2020 case, police had claimed that KRK’s posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood celebrities. However, he said in his bail plea that the tweets in question were only his comments on the film titled Laxmii Bomb (released as Laxmii) and no offense as alleged by the police was committed. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha Releases Series of Tweets in Favour of KRK After His Arrest in Sexual Harassment Case: 'Victim of Conspiracy...'

Talking about the molestation case, KRK in his bail plea claimed the contents of the FIR did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. Also Read - Kamaal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Arrested For Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours From Actress

A few days ago, KRK’s son Faisal posted the first tweet from the actor’s account and sought help from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.

I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2022

