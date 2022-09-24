Kamaal R Khan Announces His Retirement: Kamaal R Khan, known for his controversial statements has once again announced his retirement from film reviews. The YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 3 contestant had earlier made a similar claim during the release of Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. Also known as KRK, the former actor has been recently been in the news due to the several cases filed against him because of his past offensive tweets. Now, KRK has made the announcement on his social media handle stating that Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha will be his last film as a movie critic.Also Read - KRK Deletes His 'Back For My Vengeance' Tweet, Says 'I've Forgotten Whatever Bad Happened With Me'

CHECK OUT THIS TWEET BY KRK:

I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.❤️ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 24, 2022

KRK TO QUIT MOVIE REVIEWS POST VIKRAM VEDHA

Kamaal, in his tweet wrote, “I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.” In another post shared by photographer Viral Bhayani, Kamaal is seen holding a placard which mentions the same. Also Read - Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail In Molestation Case, Actor-Critic To Remain In Jail For Controversial Tweets

CHECK OUT THIS POST SHARED BY PHOTOGRAPHER VIRAL BHAYANI:

Kamaal contested in Bigg Boss Season 3 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan after his unsuccessful stint as a producer, writer and actor in Deshdrohi. He has acted in few Bhojpuri films as well. KRK later started doing movie reviews on YouTube.

For more updates on Kamaal R Khan, check out this space at India.com.