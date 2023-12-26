Home

Entertainment

Kamaal R Khan Detained by Mumbai Police in 2016 Vulgar Tweet Case, Released Later

Kamaal R Khan Detained by Mumbai Police in 2016 Vulgar Tweet Case, Released Later

Kamaal R Khan was taken to Versova police station and a notice was served to him in the2016 vulgar tweet case before he was allowed to go.

Kamaal R Khan Detained by Mumbai Police in 2016 Vulgar Tweet Case, Released Later

Mumbai: Actor Kamaal R Khan was detained at Mumbai International Airport on Monday in connection with an old case for allegedly posting vulgar text on social media against some female actors and models, police said.

Trending Now

He was taken to Versova police station and a notice was served to him before he was allowed to go, an official said.

You may like to read

The actor was detained based on a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by Versova police in the 2016 case for allegedly posting vulgar and lewd text on Twitter (now X) against more than a dozen actresses and models, the official said.

“Kamaal Khan was brought to the police station. He was allowed to go after a notice was served to him,” he added.

— Except for the headline, nothing else in the PTI report has been changed or edited by the editorial team

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.