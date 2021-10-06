Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has always invited controversies. Ever since Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case by NCB, KRK has been tweeting a lot in support of Shah Rukh Khan. Last night he asked fans, ‘Kya #AryanKhan Ko Target Kiya Gaya Hai? Badnam Kiya Gaya Hai? Bali Ka Bakra Banaya Gaya Hai? What’s the truth? My review will release tomorrow!’ on his tweet. Then he wrote, ‘If someone will try to put down Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk by false allegations, then I am standing with him unconditionally. #istandwithsrk’.Also Read - Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Zee TV’s One-of-its-Kind Celebrity Chat Show That Offered Right Emotions in 2002

In another tweet, KRK addressed media for going below the belt. ‘Dear media people, if you are talking bad about Aryan and SRK relationship, then you are hitting below the belt. Just imagine if somebody will talk bad about you and your children relationship. So please stop it.’ Also Read - Why Was Aryan Khan Sent to NCB Custody if no Drugs Were Seized From Him? Here's What The Law Says

In his latest video on YouTube, KRK explained the charges under which Aryan Khan has been arrested when no drugs were recovered from him. He asked why this kind of scrutiny Aryan is made subject to. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Echo 'Take Care King' After Aryan Khan's Arrest

Law should be same for everyone and it has not happened in the case of #AryanKhan? He might be arrested to harass #srk? Is it a political matter? Watch it to know the truth! RT also pls. https://t.co/T9bXXiTe2Y via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 6, 2021



SRK and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, October 3 in a rave party drugs case.

Bollywood has supported Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, Salman was the first one to visit SRK late night at Mannat on October 3.