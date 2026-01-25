Kamaal R Khan placed in judicial custody till January 27, lawyer says case is ‘fabricated’, points fingers at Bollywood

Home

Kamaal R. Khan was placed in judicial custody till January 27 for a gun-firing incident. Read what his lawyer said.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrity controversy and legal troubles have become a part and parcel. Recently, one such similar case happened when a known face found himself at the centre of a legal controversy, and he was none other than Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK. The actor-producer and film critic found himself at the center of a serious legal controversy over a firing incident in a residential area of Mumbai. As the investigations continue, different narratives are emerging from the police and KRK’s legal team.

KRK was taken into custody and sent to police remand

According to the Mumbai Police, KRK was taken into custody for questioning and was detained after he admitted that the firing was done with his licensed gun. The actor was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court. Now, as per the new report suggests, he was sent to police custody till January 27. A case was registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

What came in the forensic report?

As per the police officials, they initially examined CCTV footage, but nothing useful was found. However, a forensic analysis later revealed that the bullets might have been fired from KRK’s bungalow nearby. While the motive behind this alleged firing is yet to be revealed, investigations are still underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

Details of the Oshiwara firing incident

Speaking about the shooting case, the Mumbai Police said the incident occurred earlier this week at a residential building in Oshiwara. The reports suggest that two bullets were fired at the Nalanda Society on January 18, and two bullets were found on the premises of the second and fourth floors of the building.

KRK’s lawyer calls the case ‘fabricated.’

KRK’s lawyer, Advocate Nagesh Mishra, had now come forward to speak about the allegations on KRK. Dismissing all the speculations, he called the case “fabricated.” He also said, “The entire case is fabricated. Kamaal R Khan has been falsely implicated in this case. The contention of the police is that he fired a bullet from his gun. But it is not correct.”

Distance and ballistic claims raise questions

Justifying his stance, Mishra claimed that the bullet allegedly fired had a maximum capacity of 20 metres, whereas the location from where the gun was supposedly fired was nearly 400 meters away, which makes the alleged theory impossible.

KRK’s Lawyer Blames Bollywood

Taking the allegations further, the lawyer accused influential figures of manipulating the case. He said, “Many big names in Bollywood are instigating the police to implicate him in this case.” He also added, “The police are being misled. There is no connection between the alleged offence and the accused.”

No personal connection to the complainant, claims defence

Mishra further stated that KRK does not even know Neeraj Mishra, the person whose home the incident allegedly took place at.

Two versions, one unfolding investigation

While the KRK’s team has called the case baseless and fabricated, investigations are still underway.

