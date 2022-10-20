Actor Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16 is one of the hottest topics on Google. He has actually become the topic of debate on social media. Actresses Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi and Urfi Javed are among the celebrities who want his eviction from the Salman Khan show. Recently, actor Ali Fazal asked for justice on his Instagram story. He shared an image of Sajid Khan’s picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist. “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now,” read the caption of the post. It is now KRK who is backing the #MeToo accused as he slams Ali Fazal for his opinion. Scroll below for details.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Files FIR Against Sajid Khan, Demands His Elimination From Bigg Boss 16

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK wrote, "I am not a friend of Sajid khan neither have sympathy for him nor expecting anything good from him. But who is Ali Fazal to decide that Sajid is guilty and he should be evicted from #BiggBoss? Nobody is Doodh Ka Dhula in the Bollywood. So Ali should avoid to give such a judgment."

Many took to the comments section and began slamming KRK for his tweet. A user wrote, "And you should avoid giving your judgement to Ali about him giving his judgement to Sajid Khan" Another user wrote, "And Who r u to say bad things about anyone or anyone 's film?" "Even who are you to give judgement, jab tera judgement ayega, tab pata chalega," another wrote."