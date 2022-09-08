Kamaal R Khan’s Official Twitter Handle Alleges Life Threat: Kamaal Rashid Khan, now Kamaal R Kumar’s official twitter handle sparked a new controversy on Thursday. The actor turned film critic, known as KRK was recently granted bail after being reprimanded by Mumbai Police for his controversial tweet dated back in 2020. Now, his son has tweeted using his official handle and requested Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh for help. KRK’s son alleged that his father’s life is in danger in his tweet. Kamaal Khan is known for his alleged twitter wars with Mika Singh and other Bollywood celebs in the past.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Cricket Score Update: India Ride on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's Half-Centuries

KRK’S SON SEEKS HELP FROM JR BACHCHAN AND RITEISH DESHMUKH

KRK's tweets on Thursday read, "I am KRK' son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don't know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father's life. Me n my sister will die without him." In his seconf tweet Faisal wrote, "Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don't want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK."

KRK was granted bail on the molestation case by the Mumbai court on Tuesday and on the tweets case on Wednesday. It is still unclear whether he was immediately released from judicial custody or not.

