KRK Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours: Self-acclaimed actor and producer Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, who is currently undergoing 14-day judicial custody in connection with an FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020, was arrested by Versova Police for allegedly 'demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant's hand' in the first week of January 2019. He has been taken into custody. Reportedly, the complainant who is an actress, singer and fitness model, told the police that she met KRK in 2017 at a party where he introduced himself as a producer. She further told that he said that he would give her the lead role featuring Emraan Hashmi. Kamaal Rashid Khan also made explicit comments about her over the phone.

KRK ARRESTED

News agency ANI shared an update on their official handle. They tweeted, "Maharashtra | Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant's hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police."

COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST KRK BY ACTRESS

The actress in her complaint mentioned that Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK flashed at her and tried to have sex with her when she visited his bungalow in January 2019. The actress didn't file the complaint back then because she was suggested by her friend that if she registers a complaint, her career might get in trouble. In 2021, when another friend asked her to reach out to the cops, she filed an FIR at Versova police station. The FIR against KRK was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult a woman's modesty).