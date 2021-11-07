New Delhi: The first look of Kamal Haasan’s much awaited Tamil action-thriller film ‘Vikram’ is out! Makers of the film released the teaser on Kamal Haasan’s birthday eve on November 6. The Padma Bhushan star is celebrating his 67th birthday today.Also Read - Kamal Hassan to Not Contest Lok Sabha Elections, Says Will Work For Success of Makkal Needhi Maiam

Within not even half a day of being uploaded on YouTube, the teaser of Kamal Haasan's upcoming magnum opus 'Vikram' crossed 4 million views and received nearly 350k likes.

The 48-second intriguing teaser showcases chaos in a prison invasion with guns blazing and a cop grabbing iron shields to field the bullets. The cop is revealed to be Kamal Hassan in the teaser.

Thousands of excited fans flooded the comments on YouTube, praising their favourite star.

“Kamal knows the pulse of current generation and selected right script for his age ..so he is definitely a universal star and man of wisdom…” a user wrote.

Another commented saying, “1M in 1 Hr.. that’s the power of the Most Talented Performer..V adore u for what u r… More Power to U.. Ignore Negativity… Stay Healthy.. Happy Birthday Kamal Ji”

Watch the first glance of Vikram below:

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie features Kamal Hassan in an intense new avatar and caters to those fond of realistic action sequences.

The film is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, though the film’s official title teaser uses a remixed version of the theme song from the 1986 film.

The film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

The soundtrack and film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing done by Philomin Raj.

The movie that marks Lokesh’s first collaboration with Kamal Haasan is slated to hit the screens worldwide in April 2022.