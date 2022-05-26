Kamal Haasan Breaks Silence on North Vs South Films: Actor Kamal Haasan, who is all geared up for the release of his action thriller Vikram, recently broke his silence on the North Vs South debate and PAN India films. According to the veteran, the term is nothing but a new coinage. Kamal Haasan opined that Hindi classics such as Padosan and Mughal-E-Azam were also PAN India films. He stated that RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 are Indian films and he didn’t belive in the North Vs South cinema debate. Kamal Haasan has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. He has done over 200 films across several languages. Kamal spoke at an event in Delhi on May 25, and told the success of a PAN-India project depends on its universal appeal and quality of filmmaking.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on North Vs South Debate, Cites British Colonial Era: 'We Are All One Industry'

Kamal Calls Padosan Pan India Film

Kamal responded to a question from PTI at a promotional event of his upcoming actioner Vikram and said, “When you pan for gold, you pan for new words, coinages. Pan-India (films) have always been there.” He also stated, “Shantaram ji (V Shantaram) did pan-India films. Padosan is a pan-India film. Mehmood ji almost spoke Tamil in the film. What do you call Mughal-e-Azam? It’s a pan India film for me. It’s nothing new. Our country is unique. Unlike America, we speak different languages but we are united. That’s the beauty of this country. We will always be making pan-India films. It depends on how good and universal the film is. Then, everyone would like to see it. Chemmeen, a Malayalam film, was a pan India film. They didn’t even dub it, there were no subtitles and people enjoyed it.”

Kamal Remembers K Balachander

On the massive success of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and North Vs South Films Debate, the veteran said, “I am an Indian. What are you? Taj Mahal is mine, Madurai temple is yours. Kanyakumari is as much yours as Kashmir is mine.” When quizzed about working with Farhadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram, Kamal told, “My guru Mr K Balachander taught me how to enjoy sharing the screen space and not to steal the show. Both the brothers were admirers of mine, so it felt like a felicitation.”

Kamal’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International is backing the movie slated to release on June 3. Actor Suriya also has a cameo in the film which has been confirmed by Kamal himself.