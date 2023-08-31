Kamal Haasan Hails Shah Rukh Khan At Jawan audio launch event

Home

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Icon Of Love’, Wishes Jawan Team Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Kamal Haasan Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Icon Of Love’, Wishes Jawan Team Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Though the South superstar Kamal Haasan could not attend the Jawan audio launch event, he dropped a video message and showered special wishes on the Jawan team.

The much-anticipated trailer of ‘Jawan’ is slated to be released today, August 31. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has an immense craze among his fans. There is no doubt that the hype surrounding his upcoming film is reaching new heights with each passing day. Taking baby steps, the makers held a Jawan audio launch event at Sai Ram Engineering College on August 30. The event was graced by the star cast of the much-anticipated flick of the year, namely King Khan, director Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, and composer Anirudh Ravichander, among others. Not just this, south superstar Kamal Haasan surprised the crowd by virtually greeting the fans and sending good wishes to the team of Jawan through a video message.

Trending Now

So far, the three infectious songs from the film titled ‘Chaleya’, ‘Zinda Banda’, and ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ have made fans groove to their soul. All three songs have become chartbusters, and netizens are obsessed with making Instagram Reels of the songs. Apart from this, just a week ahead of its theatrical launch, the much-anticipated trailer for ‘Jawan’ is slated to be released today, August 31.

You may like to read

Kamal Haasan Was All Praise For Shah Rukh Khan And Atlee

Though the south superstar could not attend the event in-person, he virtually greeted the fans and dropped a video message for the Jawan team. The message saw Kamal praising the makers of Jawan. He said, “The film has brought together talents from Indian cinema.”

Calling Shah Rukh Khan the ‘icon of love’, Kamal Haasan showered praise on the actor, saying, “In 30 years, he has become the icon of love. In spite of all the tumultuous times, your smile lights up thousands. I want this film to succeed, and I want you to succeed. The way you deal with everything with panache and dignity is inspiring.”

Watch the video below:

#KamalHaasan𓃵 I wanted to attend #JawanPreReleaseEvent but due to issue I couldn't, I can't stop my self to meet #ShahRukhKhan my friend and icon of love .WELCOME TO CHENNAI KING SRK pic.twitter.com/GFdVfAnbdS — iamsrksneha (@iamsrkian000) August 30, 2023

About Jawan

The action-thriller Jawan starring Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan is all set to fire up the silver screens worldwide on September 7. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Talking about the cast, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in key roles. In addition to that, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a cameo role.

Kamal Haasan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has Nag Ashwin’s directorial Kalki 2898-AD on his plate. Starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Dulquer Salmaan, the film is expected to release on January 12, next year. Other than this, the actor is roped in for Indian 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES