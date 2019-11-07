Superstar Kamal Haasan turned 65 today. The popular actor-turned-politician head towards his home town Paramakudi with his family to celebrate his birthday. The occasion is extra special as today is also Kamal Haasan‘s father D. Srinivasan’s death anniversary. He was a renowned lawyer and a teacher too. The actor is going to unveil the statue of his father tomorrow on November 8.

Talking about the same, the actor was quoted saying, “It’s an important day. My dad’s death anniversary too. He’s a teacher who taught me through his life and death. In his name, we plan to start a talent development center.”

The actor will be joined during the celebration by popular names in the film industry. Notably, today also marks Kamal Haasan‘s 60th year in Indian cinema. The actor started working at the age of five and his first film as a child artist was Kalathur Kannamma, which came in 1960 and won him President’s Gold Medal.

The versatile actor is currently in his home town with his elder brother Charu Haasan, daughters Shruti and Akshara among others. The three-day celebration has already begun. And, various popular names in the politics and film industry are wishing him on their social media handles. Kamal’s daughter Shruti also took to her Instagram account to post several pictures from her hometown and wrote, “Happy birthday Bapuji @ikamalhaasan ❤️ such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema, we get to go back to Paramakudi we get to celebrate this life as well and most importantly we get to be a part of your very special life 🙂 love you lots pappa.”

On the other hand Akshara, his younger daughter also wished him saying, “Happiest birthday to such an amazing father, best friend. You have always pushed us to always be better and achieve better; you have been a true example of these qualities and much more. I hope this year brings you much more and all the success in whatever you choose.”