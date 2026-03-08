Kamal Haasan charged Rs 150 crore for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’? Filmmaker Yugi Sethu makes big claim

When Nag Ashwin released the ambitious sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, the film quickly became one of the most talked-about cinematic spectacles in Indian cinema. Featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and legendary actor Kamal Haasan, the movie went on to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of recent times.

While the film generated headlines for its scale, futuristic storytelling and star power, a fresh revelation about Kamal Haasan’s reported salary has now sparked widespread discussion among fans and industry watchers.

Filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu recently made a striking claim about the veteran actor’s paycheck for the film, suggesting that the amount could place him among the highest-paid actors in the country.

Yugi Sethu’s claim about Kamal Haasan’s remuneration

During an interview with Indiaglitz, Yugi Sethu spoke about Kamal Haasan’s stature in the film industry and revealed what he believes was the actor’s remuneration for the film. “Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid Rs 150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day, because he was paid Rs 150 crore for 20 days.”

According to Yugi, he later spoke to the film’s producer, C. Aswani Dutt and jokingly thanked him for making their friend the highest-paid actor in India.

However, he added an interesting twist to the story. “I told him thanks for making our friend the highest-paid actor in India. When I said Rs 150 crore for 20 days, he replied, no, sir, he has given only 10 days. Sorry, I correct myself then, it’s $2 million per day.”

The remark quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many discussing the possibility of such a massive paycheck.

Conflicting reports about the actor’s fee

Despite Yugi Sethu’s claim, there are conflicting reports regarding Kamal Haasan’s actual salary for the film. Some industry sources have suggested that the veteran actor was paid around Rs 20 crore, while other reports claim the figure could be well above Rs 100 crore. What remains certain, however, is that Kamal Haasan’s role in the film, though limited in screen time, played a crucial part in shaping the story’s larger narrative.

In the film, he portrays Supreme Yaskin, a mysterious and powerful god-king who rules over the dystopian world known as the Complex. The character appears briefly but leaves a significant impact, with the film’s ending hinting that his role will expand dramatically in the sequel.

Kamal Haasan returns for Kalki 2

Fans of the franchise have more to look forward to, as work on the sequel has already begun. Kamal Haasan has started shooting for the next instalment of the Kalki saga alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, Amitabh shared a photograph on his personal blog showing the two legends embracing on set. He wrote, “meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN … we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work.”

The moment marked a rare on-screen reunion for the two actors after decades.

Several Major Projects in the pipeline

Apart from the Kalki sequel, Kamal Haasan has a packed slate of upcoming projects. The veteran star is reportedly set to collaborate with Rajinikanth in a film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, best known for directing Jailer.

He is also working on projects with the stunt duo Anbarivu and producing multiple films under his banner, including one starring Rajinikanth and another featuring Sivakarthikeyan. The Rajinikanth project will be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With several ambitious projects lined up and the Kalki sequel on the horizon, Kamal Haasan continues to remain one of the most influential and talked-about figures in Indian cinema.