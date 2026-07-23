Kamal Haasan criticises police action on student protesters during Jantar Mantar protest: ‘Nation has failed…’

Addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar, Kamal Haasan condemned the police response to student protesters, saying the events reflected a broader challenge to democratic freedoms and the right to peaceful protest.

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Kamal Haasan condemns lathicharge on student protesters (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing protests over the NEET controversy have drawn support from several public figures and politicians across the country. Among the latest to speak out is Tamil actor and Rajya Sabha MP Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who strongly criticised the police action against student protesters and expressed concern over the growing distress among young people. Sharing a message on social media, he questioned the state of the country’s education system and said students deserved answers instead of force. Haasan also appealed to education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, saying the country would continue to need his guidance and voice in the fight for change.

Kamal Haasan extends support to protesting students

Kamal Haasan shared a strongly worded post on X where he expressed disappointment over the handling of the crisis. He said the country had ignored the warning signs for too long and highlighted the emotional burden being carried by students preparing for competitive examinations.

He wrote, “We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning anxiety replaces curiosity and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers.”

Appeal to Sonam Wangchuk

Apart from backing the students Kamal Haasan also appealed to education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on an indefinite fast. Wangchuk is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

In his message Haasan wrote, “@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast.” He suggested that Wangchuk’s voice would remain important as discussions around education reforms continue.

See Kamal Haasan’s viral post here

We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 23, 2026

Why are students protesting?

The protests were triggered after allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination process including claims of a paper leak. The controversy led many medical aspirants to question the fairness and transparency of the examination.

Public anger increased further after reports of several students dying by suicide. Many families and education activists have linked these tragedies to the intense pressure surrounding the examination and the uncertainty created by the controversy.

What are the protesters demanding?

Students parents and supporters have gathered at Jantar Mantar and other locations across the country demanding accountability from the authorities and reforms in the examination process.

The movement is being led by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The name was adopted after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant allegedly referred to unemployed youth activists as “cockroaches.” Protesters later embraced the term and turned it into a symbol of resistance.

Among the major demands are the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and the release of Sonam Wangchuk.

Protest at Jantar Mantar

The movement gained wider attention during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march held in Delhi on July 20. While the demonstration began peacefully clashes later broke out between a section of protesters and police. Authorities used tear gas and carried out a baton charge after tensions escalated.

Despite the confrontation protesters have continued their demonstrations saying they will not end the movement until there is accountability justice and meaningful reforms to the examination system.

Celebrities join the conversation

The student movement has also received support from several members of the entertainment industry. Actors including Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Alia Bhatt, Paramvir Singh Cheema and Swara Bhasker have publicly shared their views on the protests and called attention to the concerns raised by students.