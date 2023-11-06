Home

Kamal Haasan Leads a ‘Thug Life’ in Action-Packed Film With Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman’s Music Gives Goosebumps – Watch Title Announcement Video

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratan return 36 years after 'Nayakan' to deliver an action-packed saga of a one-man army who does martial arts and lives a 'Thug Life'. Watch the viral title announcement video here.

Thug Life Title Announcement Video: Kamal Haasan, on Monday evening, gave a pre-birthday surprise to his fans by dropping a title announcement video of his new film ‘Thug Life’. The Ulaganayagan of the Tamil cinema has teamed up with master filmmaker Mani Ratnam thirty-six years after their cult crime classic film ‘Nayakan‘. As revealed in the video, Haasan plays the saviour of the world who performs martial arts and has defied death multiple times.

Starring as a warrior named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, the legendary Tamil star looks powerful and invincible in the first promo video of the film. ‘Thug Life’, as the title suggests, hints at the protagonist living a fearless life. The film seems to be a period drama, where Rangaraya also highlights that he’s called a ‘Yakuza’ in Japanese before he breaks into fighting the villains with martial arts.

The setting is dreadful – an endless desert with white sand spreading all over, a man covered in a rugged shawl and five dacoits running towards him from afar holding all types of ancient weapons including a spear, sword, and a fire torch. Kamal Haasan breaks the third wall here and introduces himself to the audience as someone who’s called a gangster in various languages. He then kills the goons one by one without breaking his contact with the audience. Haasan says he’s someone who has met death many times in the past and will continue doing so for a long time because this is his life.

Watch the interesting title announcement of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ here:

While the audience is excited to see Haasan and Ratnam taking over the screens once again, the background music by AR Rahman takes the expectations to the notches higher. There’s a certain freshness and intensity in the music – the kind of which only Rahman is known to bring in his projects. As soon as the video hit the screens, viewers took to the comment section on YouTube to heap praises on the trio for their efforts. One social media user wrote, “It’s great to hear un-copied music, after a long time. ARR sir – pure feelings. (sic).” Another said, “Who said this is a Title Announcement…this is a Statement from the 3 legends!! (sic).”

The film is being produced under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. Apart from Haasan, it also features Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami and Nasser. Thug Life is being photographed by acclaimed cinematographer Ravi K Chandran.

