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Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in support for Tamil film industry, submits 6 important demands

Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in support for Tamil film industry, submits 6 important demands

Kamal Haasan met Chief Minister Vijay in person and congratulated him and put forward some important demands in support and growth of growth of the Tamil film industry.

Vijay and Kamal Haasan (PC_ Twitter)

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan met Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in person. Kamal Haasan visited Vijay at his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and the two reportedly held discussions for about 30 minutes. Kamal Haasan said that during the meeting, Vijay spoke about various dreams and plans for the development of Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, Kamal Haasan emphasized that government support and encouragement are essential for the growth of the Tamil film industry. He also stated that he presented six important demands to Chief Minister Vijay aimed at improving the film industry. This meeting has drawn attention in both political and film circles. Expectations have also risen regarding the new government’s approach toward the Tamil film industry.

Kamal Haasan meets Vijay

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan, who will continue in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance, met Chief Minister Vijay in person and congratulated him. Kamal Haasan had been in the US for a few days and recently returned to Chennai. After arriving in Chennai, he met former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. K. Stalin at his residence. Later, he met Chief Minister Vijay, congratulated him, and put forward some important demands.

After meeting Vijay, Kamal Haasan posted on social media, “I met the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thambi Vijay, in person today and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the development of Tamil Nadu. The kindness and warmth he showed during the meeting were truly touching.” “I have made six important demands to the Government of Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the need for support and encouragement for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May it flourish and prosper,” he posted.



Many people are also commenting on the Kamal Haasan–Vijay meeting on social media. Even though Kamal is staying in the DMK alliance, they say that his congratulating Chief Minister Vijay shows his generosity and that Kamal’s character is admirable despite differences of opinion.

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There is an expectation that Chief Minister Vijay will fulfill the demands made by Kamal Haasan to improve the cinema industry. Since Vijay is also from the film industry, it is widely expected that he will consider them and find a solution.

Also Read: Karuppu release: Trisha Krishnan thanks rumoured boyfriend aka Tamil Nadu CM Vijay with a sweet gesture- Watch viral video

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