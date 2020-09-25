Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition has deteriorated on Wednesday. The MGM Healthcare hospital, where SPB has been admitted since August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, released an official statement mentioning that the health condition of the popular singer worsened on September 23. The statement added that the singer is extremely critical and need close monitoring of his health. He remains on ECMO and other life support measures. Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical, Put on Maximal Life Support: Hospital Releases Official Statement

Popular south actor Kamal Haasan visited the hospital where SP Balasubrahmanyam is being treated. When asked to speak about SPB's current health condition, Haasan said, "Life support machines are in use, can't say he is doing well." The actor asked his fans to pray for the speedy recovery of the singer.

The official statement from the hospital read as, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," read the official statement".

SPB’s son Charan keeps sharing the updates from the hospital. The recent tweet shared by him mentioned that his father was making steady progress towards getting better and though he continued to be on a ventilator, he was being given liquids orally. SP Charan wrote, “Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ ventilator, physio therapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eaher to leave the hospital as early as possible.”

We wish for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery.