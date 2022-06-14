Kamal Haasan on Vikram’s Worldwide Success: Vikram, the newest film by Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, is doing extremely well. The film has piqued the interest of moviegoers all over South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It has gone on to become Kamal’s most successful song in his six-decade career. The film has reportedly grossed more than Rs 210 crore in India so far. Actor Kamal Haasan said that with the amount which has come his way, after his new film Vikram crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, he just wants to be a good human being.Also Read - Salman Khan Joins Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi For Success Party Of Vikram, Fans Go Gaga Over Trio's Viral Photos

At a recent press meet, Kamal Haasan also said that he doesn’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. He claimed that he only wants to be a nice human being with the money that has come his way after his latest film Vikram reached the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. He also claimed during a recent news conference that he doesn’t have to pretend to help others by taking their money. Also Read - Vikram Beats KGF 2 in Tamil Nadu - Check Detailed Box Office Collection Report After Day 9

Kamal Hassan’s Vikram Worldwide Success:

#Vikram with ₹253.23 cr SURPASSES previous #1 #Valimai lifetime ₹232.80 cr to emerge as the BIGGEST ww grosser of the year from Kollywood. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 13, 2022

Also Read - Vikram Box Office Records Week 1: Rs 100 Crore From Tamil Nadu, Rs 25 cr in Kerala For Kamal Haasan's Film - List of 10 Indian Films With Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Kamal Haasan said, “If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection), ” quoting Indian Express. “I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that, if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being,” he added at the press event.

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Box Office Collection: (Tamil Nadu):

#Vikram TN Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 77.05 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 6.12 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 7.80 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 9.21 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 3.07 cr

Total – ₹ 103.25 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 14, 2022



Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das star in action drama Vikram. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has a cameo appearance by Suriya. Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack and score for the film, which was shot by Girish Gangadharan and edited by Philomin Raj.

Watch this space for more updates on Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram!