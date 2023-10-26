Home

Kamal Haasan Praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra For Making a Film Like 12th Fail, Says ‘Brings Back Hope in Filmmakers Like me’ – Watch

Kamal Haasan recently lauded Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail after attending its premiere at NFDC, Chennai.

Kamal Haasan Heaps Praise on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail: Kamal Haasan is known as a visionary ahead of his times. Be it his versatility as an actor or being a writer or director, the veteran has never compromised with his artistry and has always been dedicated towards his craft. Haasan has showcased the best of artistic finesse in his films by showcasing his range as a performer and filmmaker. He recently attended the trial show of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s satirical drama 12th Fail in Chennai at the NFDC (National Film Development Corporation) theatre. The KH 234 actor heaped praise on the movie and lauded Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s efforts towards directing such a relevant film in today’s times.

WATCH KAMAL HAASAN’S VIRAL VIDEO ON 12TH FAIL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

12th Fail is all set for a worldwide release on the day after tomorrow, Friday, October 27, 2023. The film, headlined by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, is carrying an extremely positive anticipation among the cinegoer audiences, and with the fantastic reviews coming from the early screenings held in Bhopal, Mumbai, and Delhi, the audiences are thrilled to watch the film on big screens. Continuing the response from every corner, the film now receives massive love from veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan today watched the much-awaited 12th Fail in Chennai, and after watching the film, he couldn’t stop raving about the film and the subject that filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has presented. Expressing his love and praises towards 12th Fail, Kamal Haasan said, “I am very happy that I saw the film, and most of them who saw the film, I spoke to have only one thing to say: ‘It’s been a long time since we saw a good film like this’, and I second that motion. Thank you, Vinod Chopra, for making a film like this; it brings back hope in filmmakers like me to confidently go ahead and do what you love the most.”

Kamal Haasan and Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate their longtime friendship, and the veteran recently attended the film festival that celebrated the completion of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 45 glorious years in the industry. As the release date of 12th Fail approaches, the anticipation to watch the film is at its peak among the masses, and with the positive reviews from the early screening, the excitement is at its peak.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

