Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has issued a press note questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statements made on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the clash that happened in the valley last week while dozens more were found injured.

In his statement issued in the media on Sunday, Kamal Haasan said that the PM is trying to 'emotionally manipulate people' by not clearly stating what happened in the valley and how so many Indian soldiers were killed during the face-off. The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief questioned the Prime Minister's comments at the Friday's all-party meeting in which PM Modi said, "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured."

Haasan wrote. "The current Prime Minister has frequented China more times than any other PM since independence. The Mahabalipuram summit was claimed to be a diplomatic success. Merely 8 months later, the Chinese stab us in the back by killing our unarmed soldiers. If that is the result of the government's diplomacy then either their strategy has failed miserably of they failed to read the intentions of the Chinese correctly. In both cases, it is the government that needs to answer a few more questions. But we will leave those for some other day."

The veteran actor asserted that those asking questions in a democracy cannot be deemed as ‘anti-nationals’ and everyone has a right to keep asking questions until they believe that they have heard the truth. He also mentioned in his note that the PM’s speech at the all-party meet actually ‘contradicted the statements of the Army and Ministry of External Affairs.’

Further, the statement made by Haasan demanded that the government of India has to give away a real picture of what happened at Galwan and put an end to the rumours. He wrote that it’s understandable if the government wants to keep some facts as ‘classified information’ but a satisfactory answer is both necessary and required.

“The Government needs to divulge facts about what exactly happened on that day at Galwan so as to stop rumours. We know that certain information will be classified but you can manage communication better than by just saying ‘Don’t doubt the army’ and ‘Don’t be an anti-national’. We are beyond all that now,” wrote Haasan.