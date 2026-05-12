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Kamal Haasan REACTS to NEET cancellation over allegation of paper leak, says: Indian students must be...

Kamal Haasan REACTS to NEET cancellation over allegation of paper leak, says: ‘Indian students must be…’

Kamal Haasan has joined the nationwide discussion around the cancelled NEET 2026 exam after allegations of a paper leak sparked outrage among students and triggered strong political and public reactions online.

Kamal Haasan on NEET cancellation (PC: Twitter)

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has triggered massive reactions across the country after allegations of a paper leak created panic among students and parents. Lakhs of medical aspirants who spent months preparing for one of India’s toughest entrance exams were left shocked after the National Testing Agency announced that the exam would be conducted again. Among those who strongly reacted to the controversy was Tamil superstar-politician Kamal Haasan, who raised serious concerns about the mental stress faced by students. His statement quickly gained attention online as discussions around the education system and exam transparency intensified nationwide.

Kamal Haasan reacts strongly to NEET cancellation

Soon after the NEET UG 2026 cancellation announcement, Kamal Haasan shared a strong statement on social media expressing support for students affected by the controversy. The actor and politician criticised the system and questioned the repeated allegations surrounding the examination process.

In his statement, he said, “The hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance exam have been shattered by criminal conspiracies. Who will take responsibility for this mental agony?” He further added, “To date, I don’t recall even a single NEET exam being conducted without allegations of malpractices. That’s why we are fighting to bring education back under the state list.”

Kamal Haasan concluded his message saying, “Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it.” His comments quickly started trending online, with many students and social media users supporting his views.

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See Kamal Haasan’s viral post here

நீட் நுழைவுத் தேர்வுக்காக இரவு பகலாகப் படித்த 22 லட்சம் மாணவர்களின் உழைப்பும் கனவும் குற்றக்கும்பல்களால் சிதைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த மன உளைச்சலுக்குப் பொறுப்பேற்கப் போவது யார்? இதுவரை ஒரு நீட் தேர்வு கூட முறைகேடு புகார்கள் இல்லாமல் நடந்ததாக எனக்கு நினைவில்லை. இதனால்தான் கல்வியை… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2026

Also read: Big breakthrough in NEET-UG paper leak case as first arrest is made

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled?

The National Testing Agency officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 after allegations of paper leak and irregularities surfaced from different regions. The decision was taken after central agencies and law enforcement authorities reportedly shared investigative findings related to the issue.

According to the official statement the examination will now be conducted again on fresh dates which will be announced separately. The agency said the cancellation was necessary to maintain transparency and restore trust in the national examination system. This year nearly 23 lakh students had registered for the exam which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities.

Student Protests and others reactions over cancellation

The cancellation sparked protests in several places including Delhi where members of the National Students Union of India were seen demonstrating with placards and slogans demanding accountability.

The Federation of All India Medical Association also reacted strongly to the issue. FAIMA national chairperson Dr Jaideep Kumar Choudhary called for a strict time bound investigation and action against those involved in the alleged leak.

Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films and political role

On the professional front Kamal Haasan was last seen in the film Thug Life which marked his reunion with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actor has a packed schedule ahead with projects like Indian 3 the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and an upcoming collaboration with Rajinikanth. Alongside films, Kamal Haasan is also actively managing his political responsibilities as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

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