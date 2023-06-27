Home

Kamal Haasan To Charge Rs 130 Crore for Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Sources

As Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is on the brink of its commencement, there is a notable estimation that Superstar Kamal Haasan will demand an astonishing sum of Rs 130 crore to undertake the hosting responsibilities.

Kamal Haasan is all set to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. (Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss Tamil is set to make a comeback with season 7. Superstar Kamal Haasan has reportedly demanded an astonishing sum of Rs 130 crore to host the show. Since the announcement of Bigg Boss Tamil 7, fans are waiting for the upcoming season. Reports indicate that Kamal Haasan, who is best known for his role in Vikram, is demanding an astounding Rs 130 crore as his fee for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil season 7.

Kamal Haasan’s Confirmation and Continued Association with Bigg Boss Tamil 7

While confirming his involvement in the upcoming season, Kamal Haasan expressed, “I am doing Bigg Boss Tamil next season as well as I see it as a platform to communicate with people”.

Kamal Haasan has refrained from addressing the rumours surrounding the substantial fee, and an official statement is eagerly anticipated. Having been a part of the show since its inception, the actor will now continue his association into the seventh season.

The commencement of Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is anticipated for August, with its broadcast scheduled on Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar. The awaited announcements of the participant lineup and schedule will be made in due course. The previous season, the sixth edition, generated significant attention and controversies, as fans voiced their discontent over Mohammed Azeem being declared the winner.

Kamal Haasan’s Upcoming Project

Kamal Haasan made headlines recently when it was revealed that he would be joining the ensemble of Project K in the role of an antagonist. The veteran actor shared a heartfelt post and wrote “I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff” confirming his participation in the film.

The sci-fi thriller Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Ashwini Dutt. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rana Daggubati are all featured prominently in the film’s star-studded ensemble cast.

