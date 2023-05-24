Home

Kamal Haasan Tweets For Indian Wrestlers as Their Protest Against WFI Chief Completes One Month: ‘Who Deserves Our Attention?’

Kamal Haasan tweets in support of the wrestlers as their protest completes one month. The actor writes a long post asking 'fellow Indians' to give their attention to the deserving ones.

Kamal Haasan tweets in support for wrestlers' post (Photo created by Gaurav Gautam)

Kamal Haasan supports wrestlers: Kamal Haasan marks the one month of the wrestlers’ protest against WFI head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a tweet. The actor took to social media to write a post, asking ‘fellow Indians’ to give their attention to those who need it. In a tweet made on Monday evening, the actor wrote, Today marks 1 month of protests by athletes of the wrestling fraternity. Instead of fighting for national glory, we have forced them to fight for personal safety. Fellow Indians, who deserves our attention, our national sporting icons or a politician with an extensive criminal history? (sic).”

Today marks 1 month of protests by athletes of the wrestling fraternity. Instead of fighting for national glory, we have forced them to fight for personal safety. Fellow Indians ,who deserves our attention, our national sporting icons or a politician with an extensive criminal… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 23, 2023

The popular actor received appreciation from his fans who flocked to the comment section of his post to highlight how not many actors have supported the wrestlers in their protest. One user wrote, “More power to them it’s such a shame no action has happened we are with you 🙏(sic).” Another user wrote, “When most of the prominent Bollywood artists and celebrities have stayed silent on this issue, #KH is the only biggest star to come forward and support our national icons for their justice (sic).”

Earlier, other celebs stood in support of the wrestlers and spoke to the media. Actor Vidyut Jammwal said the authorities should be listening to the sportspersons and added that he believed help will be given to them. Pooja Bhatt, Gauahar Khan, and Swara Bhasker among other celebs also supported the wrestlers and encouraged them to speak their minds.

Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and several others have been sitting in protest at the Jantar Mantar for 14 days against the WFI President. On Thursday, the star wrestlers also offered to return their medals and honours as part of their protest against being manhandled by the Delhi Police to disrupt their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

