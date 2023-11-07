Home

Kamal Haasan’s Net Worth: Luxurious London Home, High-End Cars, And Lavish Lifestyle

Kamal Haasan, a legendary Indian actor, is celebrating his 69th birthday today - Take a peek at Kamal Haasan's extravagant possessions and net worth!

Kamal Haasan Net Worth: Since his early years, Kamal Haasan has been involved in the entertainment industry, and he has established himself as one of the most accomplished and versatile performers of all time. With Vikram, Kamal Haasan broke and set box office records and the movie went on to become one of the biggest-grossing movies in India that year. In addition, he is hosting Season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil.

As the legendary star turns a year older today, we’re taking a peek at his wealth and some of his most pricey possessions.

Kamal Haasan’s Luxurious London Property And More

Kamal Haasan has achieved significant success at the box office with his ground-breaking performances throughout the years, which have added to his enormous fortune and opulent way of living. The actor revealed that he possesses properties (immovable assets) valued at an astounding Rs 131 crore, comprising agricultural land valued at Rs 17 crore.

Kamal Haasan owns a lavish fantasy palace in addition to a residence in Chennai, where his extended family was recently spotted enjoying a get-together. In addition to owning a house in Chennai, he recently splurged on an extravagant refurbishment of his exquisite mansion. According to GQ reports, Kamal Haasan’s entire Chennai real estate assets, including his commercial buildings and other properties, are valued at a total of Rs 92.5 crore.

Apart from his holdings around the country, Kamal Haasan also owns a property that is registered in the United Kingdom. The star and his family are regular visitors to London. He reportedly spent almost Rs 2.5 crore on a lavish property in London, according to reports.

Kamal Haasan’s Swanky Car Collection:

The actor has many high-end vehicles, including a Delux Lexus Lx 570 and a BMW 730Ld, all of which are kept in his garage. The overall value of the luxurious mean machinery is Rs 3.69 crores.

If reports are to be believed, the projected yearly income of the 69-year-old is 34 crore rupees. Three-time National Award winner Haasan is known for his experimental filmmaking and has made movies in five different languages. His estimated net worth, according to GQ, is Rs 177 crore.

Happy Birthday, Kamal Haasan!

