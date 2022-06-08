Vikram Box Office Collection Day 5: Tamil film Vikram has been roaring at the box office. On day 5, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram has crossed a whopping Rs 200 crore and fans all across the globe are celebrating with pomp and grandeur. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has fans all across the globe. The film splashed a big number on day 5 of its release. It has been an incredible run so far for Vikram and Kamal Haasan’s massive comeback. According to Indian Box Office’s social media page, Vikram is unstoppable and has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide.Also Read - Vikram Box Office Day 4: Kamal Haasan’s Action-Drama is Truly Sensational on First Monday, Overseas Collection Fantastic

RRR is one of the fastest movies ever

#Vikram 200 cr worldwide gross crossed. One of the fastest movies ever. Unstoppable. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) June 8, 2022

Vikram’s box office collection in oversees

USA: $ 1,727,164 [Rs 13.43 cr]

UK: £ 3,99,426 [ Rs 3.90 cr]

Australia: A$ 633,642 [Rs 3.55 cr]

Germany: € 40,976 [Rs 34.09 lacs]

NZ: NZ$ 67,014 [Rs 33.91 lacs]

Canada: C$ 39,342 [Rs 24.36 lacs]

Ireland: £ 26,479 [Rs 25.83 lacs]

Kamal Haasan Thanks His Fans for Making Vikram a Success

Its been raining praises for the team Vikram amidst the release of the film. The audiences are in complete awe of his performance, fans are showcasing a lot of love for his power pact avatar in Vikram.

Taking to Social Media, Kamal Haasan gave a very sweet and touching message to all his fans who have supported him throughout his acting journey. He added, “I breathe Cinema.” On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Pen studios’ Distribution division Pen Marudhar has acquired the Hindi Distribution rights of the film.