Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan aka KRK has once again managed to hit the headlines with his cryptic video on YouTube where he takes a dig on actor Aamir Khan and his producer-wife Kiran Rao's divorce. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Kamal Rashid Khan said that he always thought that Aamir would marry some beautiful woman like Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kamaal went a little below the belt when he described Kiran Rao as an average-looking woman. In the 10-minute long video, KRK said: "Aisa 15 saal baad kya hojata hai Aamir bhai ko ki apni wife change kardetehai".

Kamal R Khan continued: "Jab Kiran Rao ke sath shaadi karne ka socha tha tab mera reaction tha kyu bhai kyu. Jo ladki bina glass ke dekh nai sakti use shaadi kyu karega. Agar Aamir Khan shaadi karegi toh bahot khoobsurat ladki ke sath karega jaise Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh. Meine Ussi Waqt Socha Tha Yeh Shaadi Kitne Saal Chal Sakti Hai Kyunki Aamir Bhai Bahot Rangeen Mizaj Aadmi Hai".

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation on July 3. In a joint statement, they said that they are ready to start a new chapter in their life and hope that everyone sees 'this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey'.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” the statement read.