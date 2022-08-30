KRK Arrested: Self-acclaimed actor and producer Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai by Malad Police over a controversial tweet from 2020. The controversial celebrity was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today, according to Mumbai Police.Also Read - KRK Makes Shocking Statement on Virat Kohli's Bad Form, Blames Anushka Sharma

News agency ANI shared in a tweet, "Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police".

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police (Pic – Khan’s Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/7gjG3sZ43G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

It has been reported that KRK’s 2020 tweet was against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An FIR was also lodged back then for KRK’s derogatory marks. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, “We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC.”