Kamal Rashid Khan Alias KRK: Actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) has been admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain. KRK was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali court on Tuesday. The self-acclaimed actor and producer was arrested in Mumbai by Malad Police on Monday after he landed in Mumbai from Dubai over a controversial tweet from 2020. The controversial celebrity was presented before Borivali Court. The Mumbai Police arrested Kamaal Rashid Khan in a case involving his tweets over late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

The Malad police said they had booked KRK under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 500 (punishment for defamation), and several provisions of the Information Technology Act. The Malad police were informed about KRK's arrival on Monday after which they nabbed him from the airport.