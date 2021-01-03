Bigg Boss 14 has been making several headlines ever since the challengers Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta entered the house. In a recent weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik for getting violent and showing abusive signs. Rubina had shown her pinkie finger to Arshi Khan. Salman raised the point and asked Rubina about it and also trashed her out for trying to implement unnecessary rules like ‘no talking after lights out’. Also Read - Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai: Trade Bodies Request Salman Khan to Release The Film on Eid 2021 in Theatres

When Rubina tried to justify and clarify the same to Salman that her gesture didn't mean anything else, Khan told that she tried to implicate it for something else because she couldn't show her middle finger on the national television. Later on, things got worse when Salman Khan was pissed with Abhinav Shukla for supporting his wife Rubina. The host said: "You think we don't watch the show?" He further revealed that he has watched everything.



After the show was telecasted, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi took to her social media page to share her anger on Rubina and Abhinav. Punjabi wrote, “#AbhinavShukla u are goin strong but beware of involving urself in arguments uncalled for #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09.”

#AbhinavShukla u are goin strong but beware of involving urself in arguments uncalled for #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 2, 2021



For Rubina, Kamya tweeted how her behaviour during the recent task. “No matter how much i like u #Rubina but this was wrong,Ghar toh yeh hamara bhi hai,hum sabka! Saare fans ka saare followers ka! Yeh viewers ka ghar hai n i totally agree wit #ArshiKhan ki agar tum sirf aloo nahi chilte aur apple nahi khaate toh challengers aate hi nahi @ColorsTV”.

No matter how much i like u #Rubina but this was wrong,Ghar toh yeh hamara bhi hai,hum sabka! Saare fans ka saare followers ka! Yeh viewers ka ghar hai n i totally agree wit #ArshiKhan ki agar tum sirf aloo nahi chilte aur apple nahi khaate toh challengers aate hi nahi @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 2, 2021



Kamya supported Rakhi Sawant and said: “#Rakhi you clarified everything n said sorry too but dont over do it especially for people who never want to understand! Let them cry over “Biggboss Ninda karte hai biggboss ninda karte hai” You Njoy the party btw ur pardesiyaa dance just killed it. #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV.”

Kamya Punjabi has always shared her views on the contestants of Bigg Boss.

