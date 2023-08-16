Home

Kangana Ranaut once again took potshots at a 'toxic person' in cryptic post as she hailed 'Gadar 2' box office success.

Kangana Ranaut Takes Potshots at Karan Johar: Kangana Ranaut never minces words while calling a spade a spade. The actress known for her unfiltered and unabashed opinions is always a newsmaker due to her love-hate relationship with Bollywood’s glamour and fame. Kangana, has recently been hailing the box office success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The Emergency actress while lauding the exceptional collection of Gadar 2 also took indirect potshots at Karan Johar. The actress spoke about a person who has corrupted the Hindi film industry. She stated that Bollywood was not ‘so toxic’ before him. Considering the fact that almost all ger jibes are directed towards Karan, her recent Instagram post is also a sly dig at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘s box office success. For the unversed, she had earlier bashed the film openly and even slammed the makers and Ranveer Singh for his dressing sense.

KANGANA RANAUT PENS CRYPTIC POST:

KANGANA RANAUT SHARES KOMAL NAHTA’S CRYPTIC POST ON PAID INFLUENCERS

Kangana shared a tweet thread of Komal Nahta which read, “Fun to see the so-called social media influencers, who sell their souls & their reviews for a few thousand rupees, hiding their faces after ‘Gadar2’. They called a couple of recent releases BLOCKBUSTERS (for money) & criticised me (for money) for not calling them blockbusters….” It further stated that, “Now that ‘Gadar 2’ has done in the first weekend (Rs. 134 crore) what those films will not do in their lifetime, what will they call ‘Gadar 2’? Block-block-block-block-blockbuster? And what will they call themselves? Brokers? Dalaals?” The trade analysts had also opined, “And yes, if they are so bold as to cast aspersions on an honest trade analyst, let them post their reviews of ‘Gadar 2’ and juxtapose them with the film’s box-office collections. Trade analysis mein brains chahiye, not chaatugiri!”

KOMAL NAHTA TWEETS ABOUT PAID INFLUENCERS:

Fun to see the so-called social media influencers,who sell their souls & their reviews for a few thousand rupees, hiding their faces after ‘Gadar2’. They called a couple of recent releases BLOCKBUSTERS (for money) & criticised me (for money) for not calling them blockbusters…. pic.twitter.com/MpNrsERDoP — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 16, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT WRITES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT ONE PERSON WHO HAS CORRUPTED BOLLYWOOD

Kangana then captioned her Instagram story as, “Waise agar dekha jaye toh iss industry ko ek he badmash insaan ne corrupt kiya hai (There is only one perosn who has corrupted the film industry), it’s true that he has hijacked the mind and conscience of some low vibration people but most importantly main problem is that one person only, veterans tell me film industry was never so toxic before him, hope ye frustrated insaan bhagwaan ki sharan me jaaye (hope this frustrated person seeks refuge in God), kuch sadhna/meditation kare (he mut practice meditation), aur shanti ko prapt kare (find some peace), sabko jeene de (let everyone live),” adding folded hand emoji.

