Kangana Ranaut recently called Ranbir Kapoor 'Duryodhan' And Karan Johar 'Shakuni' for interfering in her fight with Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Ranbir Kapoor And Karan Johar: Kangana Ranaut is on a no-holds-barred fight against Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. The actress who recently slammed Ranbir when reports about him playing Lord Ram surfaced online, she has now called the actor ‘Duryodhan,’ the antagonist from Mahabharata (ancient text written by saint Ved Vyas). Kangana had called Ranbir a ‘skinny white rat,’ ‘drug addict’ and ‘womaniser’ without naming him. Now, she has once again taken potshots at Ranbir and Karan as she took to her Instagram stories. The Emergency actress came out with fresh allegations in her new post.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POSTS:

KANGANA RANAUT ACCUSES RANBIR KAPOOR OF SPREADING FALSE RUMOURS AGAINST HER

Kangana wrote, “Elaborating more on yesterday’s stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi… They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bi**hy and insecure… they refer to themselves as information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films … Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput… that pushed him to commit suicide… They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight … Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing (cont).” She further added, “Since I have brought public attention to this kind of spying on me, nasty PR against me and my films such activities have reduced significantly… today I might be in a vulnerable place …. But I take a vow as and when I will be in the position of power I will expose significant illegal activities that they indulge in such as dark web, hacking, spying and illegal underhand defamation…. These will be enough for them to be behind bars …. Thank you for listening to my ordeal I have been talking about this for more than a decade now recently their sinking careers have made them focus more on their own lives otherwise it was next to impossible to work in this industry…”

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

