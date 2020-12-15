Actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s controversy doesn’t need any introduction. They slapped each other with legal notices back in 2016 and since then the controversy has taken infinite twists and turns without a definite conclusion. Hrithik Roshan recently transferred his case an FIR against Kangana from Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). Soon after the headline made its way on the internet, Kangana took to Twitter to react on the same. She couldn’t hold herself to share her views. Kangana slammed Hrithik in her tweet and wrote, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut’s Grandfather Passes Away at 90 Due to Age-Related Ailments, Actor Pens Emotional Note



Hrithik’s lawyer sent the letter to Mumbai Police. He wrote, “Our client also met top police officers when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, till date, there has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned case is still pending. We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016.”

Earlier Hrithik had shared about his legal case with Kangana to HT. “I have come to realize that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre-designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either” Roshan told.