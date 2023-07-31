Home

Kangana Ranaut Again Takes Jibe at ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’, Accuses Karan Johar of Paid Reviews: ‘Shameless Flashing of Privileges’

Kangana Ranaut again took potshots at 'Rocky Aur Rani...' and accused filmmaker Karan Johar of buying positive reviews.

Kangana Ranaut Again Takes Potshots at Karan Johar: Kangana Ranaut is on fire as she has launched her no-holds-barred battle against Karan Johar on social media. The actress has been taking sly jibes at Karan, Ranveer Singh and the box office collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sharing screenshots of trade expert Girish Johar. She also posted few months old videos of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director where he claimed that star ratings are pre-decided, and the posters are published even before the film’s release. The Emergency actress accused him of buying positive reviews of his films.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POSTS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

KANGANA RANAUT AGAIN ACCUSES KARAN JOHAR OF MISUSING PRIVILEGE

Kangana took to her Instagram handle while sharing Karan’s video and captioned her post as, “Mr Johar this was not the purpose of critics rating, it was supposed to establish the authentic worth of a product so people can decide whether or not to invest in it… it is not for you to put a price tag on and buy every single star that is there..And please know everyone don’t have this privilege of having the sheet of stars even before the film releases…People like us struggle to get unbiased reviews because media fears that you will ban them…” She further added, “You have been gifted an empire by your father people like us start from scratch put our own houses on mortgage even to direct a moderate budget film even after giving blockbuster as previous directorial…So please understand this kind of shameless flashing of your privileges and wrong doings makes you look bad…”

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

