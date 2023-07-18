Home

Did Kangana Ranaut once again target Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in her cryptic post? - Here's what we know.

Kangana Ranaut Again Targets Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor? Says, 'Their Fake Marriage...'

Kangana Ranaut Again Targets Alia-Ranbir?: Kangana Ranaut once again penned a cryptic post and called out a Bollywood couple ‘fake’ and accused them of targeting her. The actress had shared two news reports from different portals which had posted nasty troll commnets as the heading. She later wrote two posts on her Instagram stories about an alleged couple who has been targeting her. Without taking any names, the actress gave references of the movies especially a trilogy the actor couple has been a part of. She also accused them for getting married for ‘movie promotions’ and called them ‘farzi,’ which means fake.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POST:

KANGANA RANAUT CALLS OUT ‘FAKE’ BOLLYWOOD COUPLE

Sharing the news reports, Kangana wrote, “Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actors begin to get heavily promoted everywhere….Only thing I can say to gang changu mangu …’kya jali tumhari kya jali (you got burned) (star eyes emoji)’.” She further added, “In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own … besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ….This farzi jodi needs to be exposed….”

KANGANA RANAUT CLAIMS A BOLLYWOOD COUPLE MARRIED FOR MOVIE PROMOTIONS

She concluded by captioning her post as, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love …this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father’s angel), movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage…. But sadly no takers for him now…. He must focus on his wife and daughter…this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jao (once a wedding is done there’s no turning back…rectify yourself).”

Kangana’s Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at .

