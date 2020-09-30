Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the death of Hathras gang-rape victim and termed the death a matter of shame for the country and demanded the hanging of the guilty or shoot on the spot. While Richa Chadha wants justice for her, Kangana Ranaut wants rapists to be shot dead on the spot just like the rapists of Priyanka Reddy were shot. Also Read - 'Is This How You Treat India's Daughter': Shock & Outrage After Hathras Victim's Body Cremated 'Forcibly'

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. Then was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Victim Alleges 'Forceful' Cremation by UP Police, Admin Dismisses Charges as 'Wrong'

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters. I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia”. Also Read - YouTuber Arrested For Posting Abusive Content Against Women, Kangana Ranaut Demands His Release Saying 'What is This Gunda Raaj?'

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! “Hang the culprits. Raise your voice to safeguard daughters and sisters. It’s the least we can do”.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Riteish Deshmukh said the culprits of the brutal and “horrific” crime should be “hanged in public”.

“Justice for Hathras victim. Everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators,” Richa Chadha wrote.

Farhan Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji and said it was a “sad, sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on”.

Swara Bhasker said the brutal gangrape was a reminder that there’s no limit to monstrosity. “We have become a sick, inhuman society. Shameful. Saddening,” the actor said.

Yami Gautam wrote, “Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger and disgust. It’s 2020 and still, so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives. Can’t imagine the pain she must have endured and her family. Praying for severe punishment and justice.

The four accused have already been arrested by Hasrath police and are booked under IPS sections 307 and ST/SC Act, IPC section 376 D (charges for gang-rape) and IPC section 302 (punishment for murder). The officer added that the case will be tried by a fast-track court.