Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Her Movies Have Been Banned in Punjab For Speaking Out Against Khalistanis

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Her Movies Have Been Banned in Punjab For Speaking Out Against Khalistanis

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that her movies have been banned in Punjab for speaking out against Khalistanis.

Kangana Ranaut Alleges Her Movies Have Been Banned in Punjab For Speaking Out Against Khalistanis

Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Films Have Been Banned in Punjab For This Reason: Kangana Ranaut never shies away from expressing her socio-political opinions on public platforms. The actress who has often received flak form politicians, activists and celebrities for her outspokenness does not pay enough heed to naysayers and speaks her mind. Kangana once again gave her unabashed and unfiltered view on the Khalistan issue amid the growing diplomatic tension between India and Canada. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the news of Shubh’s shows getting cancelled. The Chandramukhi 2 actress alleged that Khalistani supporters spreading misinformation about her in Punjab due to which her films got banned in the state.

Trending Now

KANGANA RANAUT SHARES POSTS ABOUT HER FILMS GETTING BANNED IN PUNJAB:

You may like to read

KANGANA RANAUT SLAMS KHALISTANI TERRORISM

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Punjab ka yehi haal hai (this is the state of Punjab), when I spoke against Khalistanis, they managed to convince the entire Sikh community that I am against the whole community, even today my films are banned in Punjab, unko excite karke misguide karna sabse easy hai (It’s the easiest to misguide them by exciting them).” She further added, “Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab for speaking against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end. Khalistani terrorism makes them look bad and it will ruin the credibility of entire community and their overall perception. Jai Hind.”

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She will also be seen in India’s first aerial action-thriller Tejas where she plays an Air-Force pilot Tejas Gill. Kangana will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES