Kangana Ranaut Announces Tanu Weds Manu 3 But is Aanand L Rai Returning to Direct? Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut was talking up her upcoming movies when she threw the bomb and announced that she's starting 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' soon.

Tanu Weds Manu 3 update: After a slew of intense dramas, Kangana Ranaut is back to being the ‘Tanu’ on-screen. In an interview, while promoting Tejas, the actor confirmed that she’s going to start the third part in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. While an official announcement regarding the same is still pending and there’s no statement from the makers of the franchise, Kangana seemed confident as she revealed her pipeline of the films.

While speaking to IMDb, the popular actor said she has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathy for a thriller after which she will move to shoot ‘Noti Binodini’, a biopic on one of the famous courtesans in Bengal. The actor then said, “…and another film called Tanu Weds Manu 3′, that also we’re starting. So, there are a couple of things that are lined up.”

When Aanand L Rai Said ‘no’ to Making Tanu Weds Manu 3

The last film in the franchise – Tanu Weds Manu Returns – was released in the year 2015, eight years back. When director Aanand L Rai was asked about making the third part soon, he refuted the reports and clearly said ‘it is not happening’. The director hinted at his film with Dhanush, which was recently announced as a stand-alone film from the ‘Raanjhana’ universe titled ‘Tere Ishk Mein‘.

Meanwhile, during the release of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, reports of tension between Kangana and her director Aanand surfaced online. These reports also stated that Kangana commented on the director’s behaviour and said ‘he needed to be pampered a lot’. On the eighth anniversary of the film earlier this year, she made a social media post and urged Rai to make the third part soon. It is still not clear if Aanand L Rai will return to direct Tanu Weds Manu 3 or if Kangana has once again decided to take the baton and run solo. As is, it is thrilling news for the fans of the series to simply wait and see the third film rolling. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Tanu Weds Manu 3!

