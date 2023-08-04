Did Kangana Ranaut take another dig at Karan Johar and 'movie mafia'?

Home

Kangana Ranaut recently penned a long note on her Instagram stories stating that while the movie mafia should buy success for themselves, they should refrain from buying negativity for others.

Kangana Ranaut took another indirect potshot recently at Karan Johar for his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the film is doing well at the box office, the Queen actress penned a long note on her Instagram stories stating that while it is okay for the ‘movie mafia’ to buy success for themselves, they should refrain from buying negativity for others. She further urged the media houses to avoid spreading fake news about anyone or distorting their reputation. Although the actress did not name anyone, it can be understood that she was hinting towards the Dharma head.

Kangana Ranaut’s latest Insta story went like this, “My sincere request to the movie mafia, please buy as much fake success you want to buy for yourself, good for you if that fulfills you and makes you happy but don’t buy negativity for us, also a request to media people please don’t take any assignment to sabotage careers and movies…It’s ok to say yes to positive paid PR. Most papers and websites survive on advertisement so one can see paid PR also in that light, but please say no to spreading wrong/fake news to sabotage/distort other’s work or their overall perception.”

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at the Film Mafia

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has called out the ‘film mafia’ for sabotaging her work. Previously, she claimed that they are doing everything in their power to undermine her movie, Tiku Weds Sheru, saying, “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me… also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews and smear campaign started even before it’s release.”

What’s next for Kangana Ranaut?

Now, talking about her work, Kangana Ranaut will be seen reprising the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her forthcoming drama, Emergency. As the name suggests, the project will talk about the infamous state of emergency implemented across the country between 1975 to 1977.

Additionally, she also has been roped in to lead Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas. The movie will narrate the extraordinary journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill.

