Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt's latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is receiving excellent feedback, with accolades for her performance in particular. Many B'town celebs took to their social media handle to appreciate the actor and director for creating the cinematic magic with the film. Guess who has joined the list of people who have praised Alia for her performance? Actor Kangana Ranaut hailed the actor for taking baby steps that are crucial for the theatrical releases of the film on her social media.

Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram story appreciating Alia for her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wrote, "Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great. Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best (sic)."

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut criticised Alia and her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. She referred to Alia as a ‘daddy’s angel’ and Mahesh Bhatt as a ‘movie mafia’ in an indirect manner. To which Alia said, “No, I don’t have any negative feelings or anything. I don’t have any feelings about it at all.”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to host the upcoming MX Player and Alt Balaji reality show Lock Upp, which will premiere on February 27. While Alia awaits the release of Brahmastra starring her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

