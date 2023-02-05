Home

Kangana Ranaut Talks About Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor In Cryptic Post? Says 'He Keeps Her In Separate Floor…’

Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood’s ‘Casanova’ is Spying on Her: Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold and feisty persona never minces words. The actress, who is often on the receiving end of criticism due to her controversial statements is always upfront with her views and opinions. Kangana recently shared two Instagram stories where she revealed about Bollywood’s ‘womaiser’ who is obsessed with her without naming him. She also stated that the alleged ‘Casanova’ is the Vice-president of nepo mafia club. The Dhaakad actress claimed that the actor forces his actress wife to do women centric films. Kangana wrote that her financers and business partners were calling off the deals last minute and she suspected her WhatsApp data was being leaked. We wonder if Kangana’s remarks are targeted at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the couple were recently blessed with a baby girl Raha. Alia was also hailed for her performance in her home production Darlings which was a dark dramedy on domestic violence.

KANGANA RANAUT ALLEGES BOLLYWOOD’S ‘CASANOVA’ FORCED HIMSELF ON HER

The actress wrote in her story, “Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren’t paying them so who is paying them? In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning. Choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday.” She further added, “I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked, professional deals or even personal life details, this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me”.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL STORIES:

KANGANA RANAUT ACCUSED BOLLYWOOD ACTOR OF BEING OBSESSED WITH HER

In another story she stated that, “Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother’s wedding reception, it’s beyond creepy… Recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fallout with me, coincidentally he is working with the couple now. My financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons. I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress. BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building. I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him… how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well… she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal… Much love to you dear girl and your newborn.” For the unversed, Alia wore the same saree on her wedding that Kangana wore at his brother’s wedding.

Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting of her home-production directorial venture Emergency. She plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the epic drama.

