Kangana Ranaut attacks Baba Ramdev after his remarks on her Gen Z comments ‘Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai…’

Kangana Ranaut slammed Baba Ramdev and brought up the Supreme Court’s 2024 proceedings against him and Patanjali over misleading advertisements. Here's the full story.

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Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev (PC- Twitter)

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Baba Ramdev after he criticised her earlier remarks about Gen Z. In an Instagram Story, Kangana took a personal dig at the yoga guru and referred to the Supreme Court case involving Patanjali’s misleading advertisements. The exchange began after Kangana’s comments about a section of young people and women drew criticism. She had described them as “gutter generation” and accused some of them of embracing a Westernised mindset without accountability.

Baba Ramdev criticises Kangana

At a recent event, Baba Ramdev was asked about Kangana’s remarks. According to a report by Aaj Tak, he questioned her upbringing and said that calling the youth “generation gutter” reflected a “corrupted mind”. Ramdev said, “What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don’t want to talk about such people. Calling the youth ‘generation gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind.”

Kangana slams Baba Ramdev

Kangana later addressed Ramdev’s comments on her Instagram Stories. She told him not to make assumptions about her personal life and said he should not give her “character lessons”. She wrote, “Baba ji don’t day dream about my jawani or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. Atleast mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud efficacy claims (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court) based on hard facts not some gossip or assumptions.”

She added, “So don’t give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here.”

What was Baba Ramdev’s case?

In 2024, the Supreme Court had summoned Baba Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna over the company’s alleged violation of an earlier order concerning misleading advertisements. The court had objected to advertisements that claimed to cure diseases and criticised modern medicine. Ramdev subsequently tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court.

Kangana had earlier clarified that her “generation gutter” remark was not aimed at everyone protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak. She said she was specifically referring to “some people or some women”.