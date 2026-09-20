Kangana Ranaut backs Maithili Thakur after she’s trolled for visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Rolls-Royce: ‘Why can’t we also live well’

Maithili Thakur’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan sparked a social media debate. Amid the trolling, Kangana Ranaut has now come out in support of the singer-turned-politician.

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Maithili Thakur and Kangana Ranaut (PC: Instagram)

Maithili Thakur’s recent visit to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja has become a talking point for a reason that has little to do with her prayers. The singer-turned-politician was seen arriving at the popular Ganpati pandal in a blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with videos of her arrival quickly making their way across social media. While several people focused on her visit and darshan, the luxury car soon became the centre of an online debate. Questions were raised about the vehicle and Maithili’s finances, leading to a wave of trolling. Amid all the chatter, Kangana Ranaut has now stepped in with a message for those criticising the young MLA.

Maithili Thakur’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit sparks online debate

Maithili Thakur visited Lalbaugcha Raja recently for Ganpati Darshan and was seen travelling in a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Videos showed the luxury SUV making its way through the crowded area near the pandal, with Maithili seated in the back. She also interacted with people and posed for photographs before heading inside for darshan.

The Rolls-Royce appearance quickly became a topic of discussion online. Some social media users questioned whether Maithili owned the vehicle and raised questions by comparing the luxury SUV with details from her election affidavit. However, reports have also pointed out that ownership of the Rolls-Royce has not been confirmed. It remains unclear whether the vehicle was owned, rented or arranged for the occasion.

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The Rolls-Royce Cullinan seen in the viral video is a high-end luxury SUV, with reports putting its Mumbai on-road price at more than Rs 13 crore depending on the variant.

Kangana Ranaut defends Maithili Thakur

As the discussion continued, Kangana Ranaut shared her reaction on Instagram Stories. The actor and BJP MP questioned why politicians should not be allowed to enjoy their personal success while also working in public life.

Kangana wrote that people should not expect politicians to remain poor simply because they are involved in social service. She also questioned why politicians cannot “live well” while pursuing their careers and public responsibilities.

She wrote, “Some people a**** start to burn whenever they see politicians living a good life. Now our young MLA is getting trolled for using a luxury car. We may be inclined to social service but we also have our own careers, life and popularity. We selflessly work for public welfare but some people get so hurt if they see us living well, why not? Why can’t we also live well? We are not even interested in public money but to expect us to remain poor and lifeless is so irrational.”

Her comments came as Maithili faced criticism over the luxury car. Kangana’s post focused on the broader discussion around public figures, personal careers and their lives outside politics.

About Maithili Thakur

Maithili Thakur is a popular Indian folk singer known for her soulful renditions of folk, devotional and classical music. She rose to fame at a young age through singing competitions and social media performances. Maithili is particularly admired for promoting traditional Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi music among younger audiences. She has built a strong fan following with her melodious voice and cultural performances.

She entered politics in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and became an MLA from Alinagar. She has continued to remain active in both music and public life. Over the years, Maithili Thakur has become a familiar name among audiences who enjoy Indian classical and folk music.