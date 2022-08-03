Kangana on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha controversy: After Aamir Khan requested all to watch Laal Singh Chaddha amid the negative campaigning against the film, actor Kangana Ranaut now says that the entire #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is curated by Aamir himself. In her latest Instagram stories, the popular actor wrote a long note and claimed that Aamir has ‘skillfully created’ this negative campaigning as part of his strategy to promote the film.Also Read - Why is #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie Trending on Twitter?

Kangana, who is currently working on her next film Emergency, called Aamir a 'mastermind.' She wrote that none of the Hindi films has been working at the Box Office and there were no chances for a Hollywood film to work anyway. The actress even took a dig at Aamir's old statement about 'intolerance in India' from a 2015 interview that created a stir everywhere. Kangana, whose own latest film Dhaakad failed to impress the audience, accused Khan of making a 'hinduphobic' film.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha:

Kangana's full statement against Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha read: "I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan ji himself. This year, no Hindi film has worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway. But now, they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of the audience it's not about being a Hindu or a Muslim, even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave the biggest hits of his life… please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad film (sic)"

Aamir Khan’s statement on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on social media

Earlier at a press event where he was speaking about his film, Aamir addressed those who are calling for the boycott of his film. He said it hurts him to realise that some people actually believe he doesn’t love his country. As quoted by India Today, the actor said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Why are people trending ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ against Aamir Khan’s film?

Another reason for people to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha on social media is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s association with it. A section of the audience feels that Kareena herself had asked people to not watch the films of ‘nepo kids’ if they don’t want to make them a star and that’s exactly why they won’t watch her film now. The actress, who plays Aamir’s love interest in the Advait Chandan directorial, had said in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt: “The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You are going to watch the films, right? Don’t go). Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird.”

