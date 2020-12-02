Pollywood actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared a screenshot on her Instagram story which reads as Team Kangana Ranaut has blocked her. The Queen actor has blocked Khurana after she criticised her over comments on the ongoing farmer protests raging across North India. Sharing a screengrab of ‘You are blocked from following @KanganaTeam’ message, she wrote, “Wohhh. Krta block.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Has the Cutest Birthday Gift For Her Sister Rangoli, It’s a Pup

Kangana had shared a link to an article about the protests, and had urged authorities to take control of the situation. She had written: “Hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang”.

Himanshi shared one more tweet of Kangana. Ranaut had shared a video of herself talking about the partial demolition of her property in Mumbai. Himanshi wrote in response, “Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote (You fought for your own house, but can’t handle others fighting for theirs. Not everyone has a VIP pass).” The Punjabi star tagged Kangana as ‘shameless’ in her Instagram Story.

Not only Himanshi, other Punjabi celebs such as Ammy Virk and actor Sargun Mehta condemned Kangana’s comments. Ammy wrote, “Sister, shame on you, there is nothing more than people. You talk about your own senior citizens. You rocked the whole world when a portion of your building in Bombay was demolished, here the government has killed our rights.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut gets a legal notice by a Punjab-based lawyer for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the Shaheen Bagh dadi.